New twist in Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as Manchester United hit transfer roadblock

Ronaldo may be allowed to leave in this transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over his Manchester United future, after the club suffered yet another transfer blow.

United officials have insisted all summer that they will not allow Ronaldo to leave the club, a year after he returned to Old Trafford amid a blaze of publicity.

Yet there are now suggestions that Ronaldo’s presence at United may be viewed as a problem by manager Erik ten Hag, sparking suggestions he could be allowed to go if the right offer came in.

Ronaldo wants to leave United to play for a club competing in this season's Champions League, with Chelsea reported to be considering a move for the Portuguese superstar.

Yet he has added some mystery to his future plans as he replied to a fan on Instagram, suggesting some of the stories surrounding his future have been misplaced.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” wrote Ronaldo. “The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

United legend Gary Neville told Sky Sports that United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.

"The problem they have now is if they lose him, there's nothing left in terms of the goal-scoring part of the pitch.

"I genuinely think if they don't bring players in or if they bring poor players in and he leaves, I genuinely think they can finish in the bottom half of the table.

"I think that is a bottom-half-of-the-table team. That is a massive statement that may look stupid at the end of the season.

"They are demoralised and shot to pieces, it is really bad in there. They have gone back to default."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that United’s hopes of signing Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot appear to have collapsed, amid suggestions that the player demanded wages that ensured the deal would not proceed.

It is unclear whether Rabiot was reluctant to move to United after their disastrous start to the season continued with a 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, but the deal appears to be off despite the two clubs agreeing on a fee.

United are also losing belief that they will complete a deal for their No.1 transfer target Frenkie de Jong, amid suggestions that they are now moving on to alternative transfer options.