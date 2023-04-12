New record for Erling Haaland as Man City batter Bayern Munich

City secure commanding 3-0 first leg lead against Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season as Manchester City claimed an emphatic 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The prolific Norwegian added to a stunning first-half strike from Rodri and a Bernardo Silva header as City took firm command of their last-eight tie in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Haaland’s 76th-minute goal, six minutes after Silva’s, set a new record for the most scored in a single season by a Premier League player in all competitions.

City’s victory over the six-time European champions – and manager Pep Guardiola’s former club – sent out a strong statement as they look to win the coveted continental prize for the first time.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who plotted Chelsea’s 2021 final win over City, this time had no answer as City gradually ground out control and then finished with a flourish.

"When you are there you realise how good Bayern Munich are as a team,” said Guardiola.

"It was a tight game for 60 minutes. In a lot of moments they were better than us but after 65 minutes we got the second goal and that helped us a lot. We made some changes. With the ball we were better and I am happy for the result.

"I lived in Munich for two years, I know the mentality and quality they have. Still a strong game to do.

"We were aggressive, the second goal was for that. We did it, how they defended the back four today was amazing.

"Looking at their bench, there was always a threat, it is really, really good but there is the second leg to play.

"It really was a good Champions League game, and top teams. During 55, 60 minutes it was a tight game.

"We found an incredible goal from Rodri but we could not control the pockets, with Musiala and Gnabry. The first five, 10, 15 minutes of the second half they were better, they had chances. But after, we adjust something and in the last parts of the game we were better.

"It's an incredible result, but I know what it means to go to Munich and we have to do something new to not suffer so much the quality they have and we will try and do it."

Bayern Munich boss Tuchel suggested the score line did not do justice to his team’s performance.

"I think we deserved at least one goal and gave away one or two too many. I think our players were lacking a bit in confidence and form,” said Tuchel.

"Of course, the result is bitter for us. I fell in love with my team a little today, the way they performed. Even if sounds strange, that was a lot of fun.

"I tried to not allow my players to focus on the result. It does not tell the story of this match. That will be the challenge to focus on the things we did good.

"We played with personality and courage. We did not get the reward we deserved for the effort."