New Chelsea boss lines up €59m Christophe Nkunku move after ‘secret’ medical tests

Chelsea have already lined up a move to sign Christopher Nkunku after it emerged the RB Leipzig forward underwent medical tests this summer.

Nkunku had secret medical tests in Germany, with a Chelsea orthopaedist present, ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge next summer, when the club could trigger his £52.58m (€59m) release clause.

It is claimed that Chelsea already have an agreement in principle with the player, although there is still space for other clubs to come forward and Nkunku would still require another full medical ahead of any potential transfer.

News of the medical checks suggests Chelsea have already stolen a march on their rivals, with Nkunku seemingly attracted to the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Nkunku scored 35 goals in 52 appearances for Leipzig last season and has started this term well, netting six times in 11 games.

The 24-year-old can play as an out-and-out striker or as an attacking midfielder, which means he would give Chelsea plenty of options in the future.

Asked about Nkunku, new head coach Graham Potter said: “My answer to that type of stuff is unless it’s a player for us, I don’t really speak about other players, So, no comment.”

Potter has had to wait three weeks for his first league game in charge of Chelsea since being appointed as successor to Tuchel. Having previously claimed he would never be a “sexy” manager while at Brighton, Potter was asked whether joining Chelsea had changed that view. “I very rarely feel sexy,” said Potter, laughing. “Maybe you do, but I very rarely do!

“There is no Lamborghini on order. My life has not changed at all, if I am being honest. I am still trying to prepare for the matches, doing the job I am in and getting ready for the challenge ahead which is a really intense, exciting six weeks.”

