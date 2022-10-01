New Chelsea boss lines up €59m Christophe Nkunku move after ‘secret’ medical tests
Chelsea have already lined up a move to sign Christopher Nkunku after it emerged the RB Leipzig forward underwent medical tests this summer.
Nkunku had secret medical tests in Germany, with a Chelsea orthopaedist present, ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge next summer, when the club could trigger his £52.58m (€59m) release clause.
It is claimed that Chelsea already have an agreement in principle with the player, although there is still space for other clubs to come forward and Nkunku would still require another full medical ahead of any potential transfer.
News of the medical checks suggests Chelsea have already stolen a march on their rivals, with Nkunku seemingly attracted to the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Nkunku scored 35 goals in 52 appearances for Leipzig last season and has started this term well, netting six times in 11 games.
The 24-year-old can play as an out-and-out striker or as an attacking midfielder, which means he would give Chelsea plenty of options in the future.
Asked about Nkunku, new head coach Graham Potter said: “My answer to that type of stuff is unless it’s a player for us, I don’t really speak about other players, So, no comment.”
Potter has had to wait three weeks for his first league game in charge of Chelsea since being appointed as successor to Tuchel. Having previously claimed he would never be a “sexy” manager while at Brighton, Potter was asked whether joining Chelsea had changed that view. “I very rarely feel sexy,” said Potter, laughing. “Maybe you do, but I very rarely do!
“There is no Lamborghini on order. My life has not changed at all, if I am being honest. I am still trying to prepare for the matches, doing the job I am in and getting ready for the challenge ahead which is a really intense, exciting six weeks.”
Crystal Palace v Chelsea,
Live, Premier Sports, 3.0
Today's Headlines
heartbreak | Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave
RIP | Funeral of stabbed Thomas O’Halloran hears he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
crazy ass | Colin Farrell says he got a kick from a donkey while filming latest movie
fight continues | Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
serious concerns | Armed gardai ‘monitoring’ Hutch gang members after alert at Jonathan Dowdall’s home
double delight | Mum reveals how miracle conjoined twins were almost killed by Covid weeks after birth
'altercation' | Coroner returns ‘narrative verdict’ into death of Gorey man Philip Doyle
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
outspoken | Colm Meaney says ‘Mary Lou McDonald can win support of unionists’ ahead of united Ireland event
hard times | Energy giveaways wiped out as October price hikes expected to add more than €600 to household bills