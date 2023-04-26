‘Nervy’ Pep Guardiola: Manchester City are primed for ‘big battle’ with Arsenal

Another victory would see the initiative shift firmly in their favour but Guardiola is not afraid to admit he has butterflies in his stomach.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to being a “little bit” nervous ahead of his side’s crucial title showdown against Arsenal.

Guardiola has also warned his players the wounded Gunners will be a tougher opponent in this evening’s “big battle” because of their recent stutter in form.

The eagerly-anticipated clash at the Etihad Stadium could determine the destiny of the Premier League title.

Arsenal hold a five-point advantage at the top of the table but City, after six successive wins and with two games in hand, appear to have the momentum on their side.

The Spaniard said: “I manage well but, it is a good sign, being a little bit nervous. Being nervous is part of our lives, being anxious is part of our lives, being scared is part of our lives. We don’t have to be perfect.

“When we educate our kids, they (think they) have to be perfect for Instagram and TikToks, and this kind of thing, they have to be a genius.

“But I’d say the uncertainty, things that happen before a game, happen. When I feel that feeling I know it’s normal. The problem would be if I didn’t have that feeling.

“At the same time, after the game, whatever happens, good or bad or whatever, you say it’s just part of the game and we look to the next one. I like to live this kind of adrenaline.”

Arsenal have seen a healthy advantage at the top of the table eroded after a run of three successive draws.

Most bookmakers now appear to make champions City, who are chasing the treble, the firm favourites but Guardiola is not so sure.

He said: “Always I had the feeling that it would be so difficult to play them at this stage but, after three games dropping points, it will be much, much more difficult now.

“I’d have preferred it if they had come here with better results than the three last results when they didn’t win a game.

“Always it would be difficult but with these results it will be much more difficult.”