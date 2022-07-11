Nathan Collins set to become Ireland’s most expensive player of all-time
Nathan Collins will become the most expensive Irish footballer ever this week when his €24million move to Wolves is completed.
Burnley, relegated from the Premier League, are resigned to losing Collins to a top flight club. The Clarets also in the market for Irish talent with a €3.5m deal for Anderlecht's Josh Cullen close to completion, a deal that would see new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany work with Cullen again.
A number of Premier League teams have been linked with Collins this summer, his stock high after a strong finish to the Nations League with Ireland including a stunning goal against Ukraine in Poland.
But Wolves, in the market for a defender after the exit of Romain Saiss to Turkey, have been scouting Collins (21) for some time and are preparing a bid €24million, as Bruno Lage feels that Collins can easily adapt to his defensive system.
That would see Burnley make a profit of €9.5million on Collins, who signed from Stoke City only last year, and would also beat the all-time record for an Irish transfer fee, currently the €23million which Liverpool paid Spurs for Robbie Keane in 2008. Burnley had already moved to sign defensive options, in expectation of an exit for Collins, with their purchase of Oxford United's Irish defender Luke McNally.
Current internationals Gavin Bazunu, Callum O'Dowda, Jayson Molumby, Darragh Lenihan and Conor Hourihane have already switched clubs this season with moves imminent for Cullen, Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick, James Collins and Callum Robinson.
