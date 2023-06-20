Nathan Collins and Evan Ferguson collect prizes at FAI Awards

Annual awards take place as debate over the future of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny continues

Award winners, from left, Evan Ferguson, Young Men’s Player of the Year, Nathan Collins, Men’s Senior Player of the Year, and Will Smallbone, Men’s U21 Player of the Year,

Nathan Collins has been named as Men’s Senior Player of the Year at this evening’s 33rd FAI International Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin

Star striker Evan Ferguson picked up Young Men’s Player of the Year, fresh from scoring his first senior competitive goal in Monday night’s win against Gibraltar.

Senior Women’s Player of the Year went to goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan after keeping a string of clean sheets in their run to qualifying for the World Cup, as Vera Pauw’s side continue their preparations for next month’s finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Amber Barrett scored the historic goal which secured their place at a first major tournament and that play-off strike against Scotland was voted as International Goal of the Year, over Collins’ strike against Ukraine and Michael Obafemi’s long-range strike against Scotland, both scored 12 months ago, as Will Smallbone picked up the Men’s U-21 Player of the Year award.

Former Ireland and Manchester United defender Kevin Moran, who earned 71 caps and featured at Euro 88 and Italia 90, was inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame, along with former women’s international Sue Hayden, who earned 30 caps as both a goalkeeper and outfield player.

Wolves centre-half Collins has become a mainstay in Stephen Kenny’s side in the last 12 months, starting each of their last 13 internationals and netting two goals. He pipped Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby to win the award, following their 3-0 victory over Gibraltar in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday night.

18-year-old Ferguson has established himself as Ireland’s first-choice striker of late following a stunning breakthrough season with Brighton. The Bettystown native netted his first senior goal in last March’s friendly win over Latvia, was on target again last Monday and has started each of Kenny’s last four games.

Ferguson also scored twice for Jim Crawford’s U-21s last term, including in last September’s Euro play-off defeat to Israel, and beat Dara O’Shea and Obafemi to the young men’s award.

Everton goalkeeper Brosnan kept five clean sheets across Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, and also produced a crucial penalty save in their play-off win in Hampden Park, and edged captain Katie McCabe and centurion Louise Quinn to her award.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone, who earned his senior debut last March, proved a pivotal player in the U-21s run to the Euro play-off, netting three goals and an assist across three games last summer to set up a play-off with Israel, with Conor Coventry and Brian Maher also nominated.

Heather Payne, who is set to move to a new club soon following the completion of her scholarship at Florida State University, picked up Young Women’s Player of the Year, beating Abbie Larkin and Jess Ziu in the voting.

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney was named the League of Ireland Player of the Year, after his 14 goals and 12 assists last term helped the Hoops to a third successive league title. The Galway native beat Derry City’s Mark Connolly and former Sligo Rovers forward Aidan Keena (now at Cheltenham Town) to win the domestic award.

33rd FAI International Awards Winners

Senior Men's International Player of the Year: Nathan Collins

Young Men's International Player of the Year: Evan Ferguson

Senior Women's International Player of the Year: Courtney Brosnan

Young Women's International Player of the Year: Heather Payne

International Goal of the Year: Amber Barrett v Scotland

Men's U-21 International Player of the Year: Will Smallbone

Men's U-19 International Player of the Year: Sean Grehan

Men's U-18 International Player of the Year: Sam Curtis

Men's U-17 International Player of the Year: Naj Razi

Men's U-16 International Player of the Year: Matthew Moore

Men's U-15 International Player of the Year: Rory Finneran

U-18 Schools International Player of the Year: Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow)

Women's U-19 International Player of the Year: Scarlett Herron

Women's U-17 International Player of the Year: Aoife Kelly

Women's U-16 International Player of the Year: Freya Healy

U-15 Girls schools International Player of the Year: Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon)

Football For All International Player of the Year: Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal)

SSE Airtricty League Player of the Year: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)

Amateur International Player of the Year: Stephen Chambers

Special Merit: Niamh O'Donoghue

Hall of Fame: Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden