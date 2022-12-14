Morocco’s World Cup dreams over as France advance to final against Argentina
The Atlas Lions, who beat Belgium in the group stage before knocking out Spain and Portugal on a famous run to the final four, were brilliant once again in a hugely entertaining clash at Al Bayt Stadium.
France will play Argentina in the World Cup final after surviving a breathless semi-final against Morocco.
But goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ultimately saw Les Bleus advance after a 2-0 win as they look to successfully defend the title won back in 2018.
AC Milan left-back Hernandez fired in after just five minutes with a fine volley before France had to withstand heavy pressure before and after half-time.
But substitute Kolo Muani’s goal, less than a minute after his introduction after good work from Kylian Mbappe, sealed the victory and passage to the final.
They will now face Lionel Messi’s Albiceleste in Sunday’s showpiece.
More follows...
