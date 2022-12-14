Morocco’s World Cup dreams over as France advance to final against Argentina

The Atlas Lions, who beat Belgium in the group stage before knocking out Spain and Portugal on a famous run to the final four, were brilliant once again in a hugely entertaining clash at Al Bayt Stadium.

France will play Argentina in the World Cup final after surviving a breathless semi-final against Morocco.

The Atlas Lions, who beat Belgium in the group stage before knocking out Spain and Portugal on a famous run to the final four, were brilliant once again in a hugely entertaining clash at Al Bayt Stadium.

But goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ultimately saw Les Bleus advance after a 2-0 win as they look to successfully defend the title won back in 2018.

France's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring the second goal with his team mates during the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022. — © PA

AC Milan left-back Hernandez fired in after just five minutes with a fine volley before France had to withstand heavy pressure before and after half-time.

But substitute Kolo Muani’s goal, less than a minute after his introduction after good work from Kylian Mbappe, sealed the victory and passage to the final.

They will now face Lionel Messi’s Albiceleste in Sunday’s showpiece.

More follows...