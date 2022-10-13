Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick sets new Champions League record as Liverpool hammer Rangers

Salah grabbed the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game to complete his hat-trick during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022. — © PA

Mohamed Salah exploded back into scoring form after coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 7-1 hammering of Rangers, with his quick-fire treble setting a new Champions League record.

Salah grabbed the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool ran riot against Rangers to an inflict a humiliating defeat for the home side at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had cantered to a 2-0 win Rangers at Anfield last Tuesday but there was initially more fight about the Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s side this time and they took the lead in the 17th minute with a Scott Arfield drive.

Last season’s Champions League finalists responded seven minutes later when Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino headed in from a corner before grabbing a second in the 55th minute as the visitors’ superior quality came to the fore.

Striker Darwin Nunez added a third with a fine finish in the 66th minute before Salah grabbed three goals in six minutes and 12 seconds with Harvey Elliott notching as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side crumbled.

"We had a really positive half-time talk. We wanted more in the second half. Clearly, it worked out,” said Klopp.

"Special, particularly Mo (Salah). Very important how we adapted to the positions, to the line-up. Everyone who started tonight played really well - Fabio (Carvalho) and Harvey (Elliott), really good. It's the best we could have asked for. I'm really pleased.

"I really think the first half prepared the second half. When we are on it, we can be a really good football team. We built on the good things from the first half, we kept them moving and obviously they had to change the centre-half.

"The goals we scored were exceptional. it's a night where things worked out for us. It changes the mood definitely, and that's good. We all know who is coming on Sunday (Manchester City). That will be different, but it's better to go in with the feeling from tonight."

Salah’s treble ensured he has now scored more Champions League goals for a Premier League club than any player, as he took his tally to 35, with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admitting the form of Liverpool’s attacking players is going to be one of the things that drags the team out of their rut.

“They (Rangers) had to come out so the space was there if you played well and the quality they have they showed again tonight. It’s what we need for the rest of the season,” he told BT Sport.

“It’s not a bad thing winning 7-1. I think from the outside point of view everyone expected us to win.

“We know we are in a tough period and we take it game by game and that’s how we approach it and that’s how we’ll approach the big one on Sunday.”