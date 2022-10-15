Mohamed Salah was giving Jurgen Klopp a problem – so he found a solution

Jurgen Klopp gave star man a kick up the arse and got the response he wanted

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Joe Gomez (left) during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. — © PA

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks to the media prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Mo Salah of Liverpool shoots at goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson will have to upset the creative players in Pep Guardiola's team. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire — © PA

The battle between Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Erling Haaland will be crucial in the outcome of the game. Photo: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images — © The FA via Getty Images

Mo Salah was back to his best, scoring a hat-trick against Rangers in the Champions League. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images — © Getty Images

File photo dated 12-10-2022 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game to complete his hat-trick during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Mohamed Salah broke an 11-year-old record for the fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool hammered Rangers on Wednesday night. Issue date: Thursday October 13, 2022. — © PA

Jurgen Klopp needed to give Mohamed Salah a kick up the arse – and he got the response he was looking for.

After a horrible start to the season for Liverpool, Klopp needed his talisman to step up and deliver.

Salah has not been anywhere near his best over the last couple of months – and you wondered whether something was amiss.

You hear all kinds of rumours in this game – and it has been hard to ignore the noise suggesting the lavish new contract Salah signed last summer had caused a stir in the Liverpool dressing room.

Every Liverpool fan celebrated the news that Salah has signed a new contract last summer, but these stories can backfire, even with a player of this quality.

The other Liverpool players will all know what salary Salah is on now – and while the numbers involved are hard for all of us to compute, these things can create jealousy and issues.

Throw in the fact that Salah has not been performing to the incredible standards he has made the norm during his time at Liverpool – and Klopp had a massive problem.

So he was right to leave him on the bench for the Champions League game against Rangers.

What we saw when he came off the bench in the second half was a world-class player with a point to prove – and his six-minute hat-trick was a work of art.

We all know how good Salah can be, and that’s why his performances this season have been so disappointing.

I know from experience that one game can transform a season.

And so as I sat at Ibrox Park on Wednesday night and watched Liverpool’s second-half goal spree, we might have been witnessing this team flicking their switch and remembering what they are all about.

Sadly, we have already passed the point of no return in the Premier League title race, as I expect Manchester City to retain the trophy, by some distance, next May.

But what Klopp and his players have to keep in mind is that there is still so much to play for this season, despite their horrible start.

The battle between Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Erling Haaland will be crucial in the outcome of the game. Photo: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images — © The FA via Getty Images

With that in mind, today’s heavyweight clash against City has a different feel to it.

We have been used to this fixture being hugely significant in the final outcome of the Premier League title story in recent years.

Liverpool’s Premier League target now is a little less exciting, as they are in a battle for a top-four finish.

Yet if they could beat City today, it would confirm Klopp’s side are ready to emerge from their slump and kick on and chase the other three trophies – Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – that are still open to them.

I was alarmed by Liverpool’s first-half display against Rangers on Wednesday, because it was as bad as we have seen from Klopp’s side.

Nothing was working, confidence seemed to have evaporated and, even against modest opposition, Liverpool seemed to have run out of ideas.

Then the second half showed what this team can do, when it relaxes and plays with freedom.

We saw something similar in the 9-0 win against Bournemouth at the start of the season – and when they do what they do best, Klopp’s team can take anyone to the cleaners.

The trouble is, they have not been defending or attacking anywhere close to their potential this season – and the results confirm as much.

You can blame injuries, players losing form, embarrassingly bad VAR and refereeing decisions, but there comes a time when footballers have to stand up and deliver.

So Klopp will be hoping the gloom that has descended over Anfield will lift today, with Manchester City the ultimate test for any team in world football.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson will have to upset the creative players in Pep Guardiola's team. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire — © PA

Erling Haaland is probably the best player in the world on current form, so it will be fascinating to see how he gets on against Virgil van Dijk today.

Let’s be honest, the Liverpool backline has been a long way short of their best throughout this campaign.

Now they get their chance to bounce back – and if anyone has what it takes to give Haaland his toughest afternoon of his season so far, it is Van Dijk.

The best players rise to the challenge for the big games – and Klopp will be reminding his team that this is the day to send notice to everyone that they are still a force.

The Liverpool boss has been experimenting with different formations in recent matches, as he has scrambled to find a winning formula.

Yet, I’d expect him to revert back to his most familiar 4-3-3 today.

He can’t play four attacking players against City as his midfield would be exposed, so he needs to get Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago together in the engine room to try and disrupt Pep Guardiola’s creative players.

The Liverpool boss also has a decision to make in his forward line, with Roberto Firmino making a really serious case for a starting role.

I’ve been critical of ‘Bobby’ over the last couple of years, but he has been outstanding in recent weeks – and Klopp has to pick between him and Darwin Nunez for the main striking role.

Salah will be on the right and Diogo Jota will be on the left, in the absence of the injured Luis Diaz.

This formation has worked for Liverpool against City in recent years, with Klopp one of the few managers who has taken on Guardiola’s side and got the better of them in big matches.

Those results will be in the minds of the Sky Blue lads when they arrive at Anfield today.

If I was sitting in the Liverpool dressing room, the arrival of Manchester City at Anfield would inspire me to draw a line under what has gone on so far this season – and make sure the real Liverpool stands up and fights .