Mohamed Salah joins a Liverpool great as his goal sets up win against Napoli

Mohamed Salah equalled Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool European goals record as his 85th-minute strike paved the way for a 2-0 win over previously undefeated Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield.

When the Serie A leaders’ goalkeeper Alex Meret barely kept substitute Darwin Nunez’s header from crossing the line, the Egypt international followed up to force the ball home.

It was his 41st European goal – all coming in 64 Champions League appearances – and his 12th in all competitions this season.

Salah also matched Gerrard’s record of 18 Champions League goals at Anfield in his 29th outing.

Midfielder Gerrard’s European goals came over 129 games in the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Cup including qualifying rounds.

Nunez then scored for a third successive European game with the last kick when Meret spilled Virgil van Dijk’s header, although it required VAR to overturn an errant offside flag.

The victory ensured a Champions League group stage which had begun with a 4-1 humbling in Naples, offering a portent of the difficulties to come, finished on a high even though Jurgen Klopp’s side had already qualified for the knockout stage going into this game.

"I would have really enjoyed the game even without the goals,” said Jurgen Klopp.

"We showed tonight a reaction. Being compact makes all the difference. We have challenges in the right placed and are difficult to play against. You see what Napoli are able to do in the moment.

"It was a really good game for us. Lot of courage and bravery. Going into challenges and making a fight of it. Two set-pieces bring us the points and 15 points in a Champions League group is insane.

"You can only recover the ball quickly when you lose it. They are a football playing side. You need to be compact. In the first game with Napoli we were too wide and did not react to what they did. That was much better tonight.”

Not only was this Klopp's 100th Champions League game, it also took him to 400 games for Liverpool as manager.

The German becomes just the fourth manager to reach this milestone in the club’s history (also Tom Watson, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley). Klopp has more wins (244) than any of the other three from their first 400 in charge.

"To win against one of the best teams in the world is the best feeling,” said Salah.

"We have to carry it on, it's a good result which will give us more confidence for in the cup and league.

"We played a good game, we were quicker on the ball and recovered the ball quick too.

"We aren't doing great in the league, but this will push us and then hopefully we can win more."