Miss Croatia refuses to back down after raunchy World Cup displays

Reports have suggested local Qatari’s have made complaints about Miss Knoll’s appearance in the stands at World Cup matches.

Qatari authorities urged visitors to respect their rules and traditions in the way they behaved when they attended the World Cup, but Miss Croatia continues to stir controversy with her raunchy displays.

Ivana Knoll has been one of the most talked about spectators at the World Cup over the last few weeks, with her revealing outfits leaving little to the imagination in a country where the display of flesh is frowned upon.

Ms Knoll was born 1992 in Frankfurt, Germany, and moved to Croatia when she was just seven.

In 2016 she participated in Miss Croatia contest and became famous for having also practiced pole dancing and belly dancing.

"I am very surprised and happy by the way the fans have respected my clothing in Qatar,” Miss Knoll told Piers Morgan Uncovered.

"I didn’t have any bad reactions so far, not even one. I’ve had photos with lots of people and everyone seems happy to see me.

"When I came here, I asked he locals what the rules were and hey said I could wear what I normally wear as they are making specila rules for the World Cup. This is why I dress this way.”

Qatari local Mohammed Hassan Al-Jefairi also appeared on the show, as he suggested people who taking photographs of her because they disapprove of her clothing choices.

"Many people are sending messages and photos of the way she is dressed,” he said.

"It is strange to be dressed like this in Qatar and maybe she didn’t know about that.

"This is a very good chance to understand another perspective about how people feel, but we are used to having a lot of guests in Qatar over the last 15 years.

"Maybe it is a good chance for us to invite her to try out Rabia (traditional Qatari clothing for women). It would look really good on her.”

With so much talk before and during the World Cup focusing on what would happen if visitors stepped over the decency lines in Qatar, Miss Knoll’s appearances suggest tolerance is being embraced for the during of this tournament at least.