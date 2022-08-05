Mikel Arteta hints at further signings after big win at Crystal Palace
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted he will make further signings in this month's transfer window, after his side opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.
Gabriel Martinelli helped fire Arsenal to the first three points of the Premier League season in their victory over Palace.
Martinelli headed home after 20 minutes as the Gunners made a promising start at Selhurst Park.
And while the hosts returned brighter after the break in a second half that saw few chances for either side, the wind was firmly taken out of their sails when Bukayo Saka’s cross deflected in off the head of Marc Guehi to put the game away.
The night began with a bit of last-minute drama for the hosts, who announced the departure of Christian Benteke to DC United after six seasons with the club.
And it seemed Arteta’s transfer business for this summer is not finished, as he is eyeing up new arrivals.
"We are going to try,” he said when asked about signings. “We have a few things going on now and if we get them it will be great - but for now, we have to work with the players we have.
"You need the right balance because if you come short in terms of physicality in this game, you’re going to be exposed. To have players at the back of the right size is really important in these kinds of matches. That’s the resilience we need to win football matches and see them through. Aaron Ramsdale did incredibly well from the one-on-one and won the game for us.
"The most important thing is to win the first match, to build confidence and momentum, and then you can talk about things we need to improve - there were quite a few today, to be honest."
