Meet the model girlfriend coming to Liverpool with Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has completed a stunning move to Liverpool and he will be making the move to Merseyside with his long-time partner Noa van der Bij.

The stunning model has been dating Dutch international Gakpo since 2020 and she has been a key supporter of the winger who sealed a move to Liverpool despite strong interest from Manchester United.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can do and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years," Gakpo told Liverpool's website.

"I think for me, personally, it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from."

Noa’s Instagram page is filled with images of a glamorous lifestyle, as her 34k followers modelling clothes and spending time on expensive yachts.

A big lover of dogs, she has posted plenty of images with her beloved pet and she has also posted images with her equally beautiful sister Sterre.

Noa spent last month in Qatar supporting Gakpo as he took centre stage for the Netherlands at the World Cup and there are plenty of photos on her social media page celebrating the successes of Cody.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Noa gets a chance to post an image alongside her man after he wins his first trophy in Liverpool colours in 2023.