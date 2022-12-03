Meet Pep Guardiola’s daughter – model, influencer and Instagram star

Guardiola met his wife Cristina when he was just 18 and their long and successful relationship included the arrival of three children, Maria, Màrius, and Valentina.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has often spoken about the importance of family in his life and his daughter Maria is creating waves on her social media platforms.

Now the first of his children has attracted a big audience on Instagram, with Maria boasting 476K followers and huge engagements on her posts.

Her mix of fashion and lifestyle poses are certainly appreciated by her followers, with her famous father adding to the interest in the Spanish stunner.

Maria and her sister Valentina were present at the fateful Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017 that ended with a suicide bomber claiming the lives of 21 innocent people, with Pep talking about the horror of the incident.

“When the attack happened, I was at home with my son, and my wife and daughters were there - they were at the arena,” Gurdiola told the BBC.

“She called me but the line broke immediately. She told me ‘something happened and we are running but I don't know what happened’ and the line broke.

“We tried to call her again and it didn't work - we went to the arena and after five or six minutes she rang again and said: ‘We are out, we're coming back home.’

“At the end we were lucky. Many people suffered, and we were lucky. Life is like this. We were in a better position than many unfortunate ones.”

Maria has recovered from the horror of being so close to a terrifying terror attack and is now a prominent influencer with a flourishing career.

Along with her mother and siblings, she is also a great source of support to her father in his high profile role as manager of the Premier League champions.

"Family is so important and I am lucky to have a wonderful wife and children who support me and help me to do this job,” he states.

Pep has also credited his wife for his elegant fashion choices on the touchline as he added: "My wife is so elegant, she helps me a lot. Before I met her, I was a disaster with clothes. Now I’m elegant, thanks to her."

Clearly that fashion sense has also rubbed off on daughter Maria, with her presence on Instagram certain to grow and grow.