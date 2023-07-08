Medical update on Edwin van der Sar after bleed on brain

Manchester United was admitted to hospital on Friday

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was in intensive care (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering bleeding around his brain.

The 52-year-old was admitted to intensive care on Friday and his family have expressed their gratitude for the messages of support they have received.

“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being,” said a statement by Ajax, where the Dutchman was chief executive until the end of last season.

“His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.”

The news came shortly after Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club’s board.

“I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things,” he said on Twitter at the end of May.

“It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign.”

United offered Van der Sar the club’s best wishes.

“Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin,” a post on the club’s Twitter feed read.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand sent his support to his old team-mate, tweeting: “Ed is a fighter.

“Our thoughts are with the Van Der Sar family!

Fulham also sent a message of support, tweeting: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association tweeted: “The thoughts of everyone at the PFA are with Edwin and his family.”

European football’s governing body UEFA said: “Following his admission to hospital today, the thoughts and best wishes of UEFA and the entire European football community are with Edwin van der Sar and his family.

“We’re all with you, Edwin.”

After more than 200 appearances for Ajax and European success as part of Louis van Gaal’s side, the Dutch keeper moved to Juventus before signing with Fulham in 2001.

A switch to Old Trafford followed four years later, which also saw Van der Sar win the League Cup twice and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

United, though, suffered defeat to Barcelona in both the 2009 Champions League final and again at Wembley in 2011, after which Van der Sar retired.

Van der Sar played 130 times for the Netherlands and for a spell was the nation’s most-capped player.