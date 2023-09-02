Mauricio Pochettino refuses to hit panic button after shocking Chelsea defeat

Blues crisis looming after home defeat against Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players used the “belief and frustration” from their narrow defeat at Old Trafford to steer them to a surprise win at Chelsea.

Anthony Elanga hit the only goal of the game early in the second half, making the most of Moises Caicedo losing possession as Forest secured a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Having already suffered close defeats at Arsenal and Manchester United in the opening weeks of the Premier League campaign, a win in west London would have pleased Cooper.

Defeat for Chelsea means they have won just one of their first four league games under Mauricio Pochettino.

The head coach stuck with the same starting XI that beat Luton last time out in the Premier League but was also able to turn to Noni Madueke, new signing Cole Palmer, Ian Maatsen and Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench as Chelsea searched in vain for an equaliser.

“We were not clinical in both areas,” Pochettino said of the Chelsea performance.

“We made a mistake and then we created opportunities, but if you don’t score it is difficult to win games. This type of game I think will help us to be more mature, it is not only about having quality, it is also about competing in different ways.

“Of course we can’t say that we didn’t deserve more, but in football the stats sometimes reflect what you do and in that case we created but we didn’t score and we only had a few shots on target.

“We are building something and it is always up and down. We are unlucky because I think we deserved more against West Ham and today – but I have said before, it is only a matter of time.

"We are disappointed because we did everything to try and get a different result but football is about not making mistakes and we made one mistake and paid for that.

"We created many chances but we did not score. This Premier League is really competitive if you don't score it is difficult to win.

"They didn't create many chances. We conceded because of our mistake. Disappointed because it was a game that should be a win but we need to be more clinical in front of the goal. We didn't score and that is why we didn't win.

"Congratulations to them but we were disappointed because we could not break down their low block."