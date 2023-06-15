Mauricio Pochettino makes his first big transfer move as Chelsea boss

New Chelsea boss looking to off-load big-earners before bringing in new player

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino cannot officially kick-start his reign at Stamford Bridge until July 1st, but he is already making plans for a hectic summer of transfer activity.

Under the terms of his exit from Paris Saint-Germain a year ago, Pochettino cannot take over at Chelsea until the first day of July 2023, but the Argentine has already started the groundwork for a crucial summer.

After Chelsea’s owners back a lavish £600million spending spree over the last year, Pochettino’s first task may be off-loading some of the big-money signings recruited over the last two transfer windows.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be told he is not part of Pochettino’s plans, amid suggestions that the Gabon striker has been offered a mega-money move to play in the Saudi Arabian league.

Pochettino is also set to draw up a list of names who could be made available for transfer or loan moves, with some of the club’s big-money buys from the last year expected to be made available for moves.

Mason Mount is also certain to leave Chelsea this summer, with Manchester United and Liverpool in contention to sign the England midfielder.

United have had an initial £40million bid for Mount rejected, with doubts over whether United can fund the transfer for the player with the club still in limbo over the potential sale overseen by the current owners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are eager to sign Blues attacking star Kai Havertz, although initial talks over a fee for the German international confirm the clubs are a long way from reaching a financial agreement.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic could all be heading out of Chelsea, with Pochettino keen to trim down a squad that was over-inflated after the club’s big spending.

Pochettino has been promised funds to put his own stamp on the Chelsea squad, but players may have to leave before new arrivals can be signed.

Chelsea are striving to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and the long-term contracts they have handed to their new signings is a key part of that strategy.

Now they are set to continue that plan with new signings, with attacking star Christopher Nkunku is set to become a big money arrival from RB Leipzig.