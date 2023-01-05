Matt Doherty on target for Spurs as Gavin Bazunu’s woes continue

Matt Doherty scored his first Premier League goal since April in Spurs’ 4-0 win over fellow London side Crystal Palace.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty celebrates scoring their third goal

Gavin Bazunu’s woes at Southampton continued on Wednesday night as the Saints fell to a sixth straight league defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Ireland number one saw Brennan Johnson smack his crossbar in the early stages, and could do nothing as Forest took the lead on 27 minutes. Johnson capitalised on a woeful mistake by Lyanco and charged down on Bazunu’s goal before squaring to Taiwo Awoniyi who fired into an empty net.

Nathan Jones’ side could not find a leveller in the second half and were heavily booed off at full-time.

They failed to register a single shot on target in the 1-0 loss. They remain rock bottom of the Premier League with just 12 points from 18 games and are in FA Cup third-round action next at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Doherty made his third consecutive league start at right-wing back after catching Antonio Conte’s eye with four goals in three mid-season friendlies last month.

The strike came on 68 minutes, as Heung-Min Son's pass found Doherty arriving just outside the six-yard box, as a clever left-footed effort found the back of the net.

England captain Harry Kane hit a brace before Doherty’s goal, as Son added a fourth to keep Spurs firmly in the race for the top four. They host Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Emerson Royal replaced Doherty on 78 minutes, after the Ireland international completed 87pc of his passes and created two key chances in the convincing win.

Nathan Collins started yet again for struggling Wolves in their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Daniel Podence put the visitors ahead after 12 minutes but Danny Ings levelled late on as Wolves remain second from bottom.

Ireland U-21 midfielder Joe Hodge was introduced on the hour mark for his fifth league appearance this term. Wolves face a trip to Liverpool on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round.

Meanwhile in Serie A tonight, Festy Ebosele made a late substitute appearance in Udinese’s 1-1 draw against Empoli, while former St Patrick’s Athletic defender James Abankwah also made the bench.

Ebosele was called up by Stephen Kenny last June but failed to make an appearance, while his last minutes in green came in September’s U-21 Euro play-off defeat to Israel.

The 20-year-old has struggled for minutes since signing for Udinese last July, and tonight was just his third league appearance of the season, all of which have come from the bench.