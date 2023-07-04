Mason Mount releases statement as Manchester United move nears completion

United have offered the England international a five-year contract with an extra year option

Mason Mount has issued a statement to Chelsea fans as he closes in on a move to Manchester United.

Mount has failed to agree a new contract with Chelsea, with the west London club keen to complete a sale in the month of June to assist with their attempts to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

After signing more than £600million worth of new players over the last year, new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is sanctioning a series of player sales in an effort to balance the books.

Mount looks set to be the next big name outgoing and it has been revealed that he has now completed his medical with Manchester United.

Sky Sports News a reporting that the £60m deal includes a potential £5m of add-ons strongly dependent on appearances and success, with a five-year contract on offer to the player

Mount confirming his days at Chelsea are coming to an end.

"Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months this may not come as a surprise to you,” he stated.

"But it does not make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea.

"I feel you deserve more than a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all your support over the last 18 years.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career.

"I joined Chelsea when I was six-years-old and we've been through a lot together, winning the Youth Cup, my player of the year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course the unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

"I want to say thank you to the academy, the managers I've worked under. The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham. My team-mates who I've played with over the years that have become brothers. My family for their continued love and support and most importantly you guys for sticking with me throughout.

"Wish you all the best."