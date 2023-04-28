Martin O’Neill ready to make a return to the touchline

Former Ireland boss admits he would have stepped into an interim role at Leicester

Martin O’Neill admits he would have been tempted by an approach from Leicester City after recently being linked with a return to his former club.

Former Northern Ireland captain O’Neill was touted as a short-term solution as the Foxes battle relegation following the departure of fellow former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The speculation came after 75-year-old Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace and 74-year-old Neil Warnock took charge of Huddersfield for a second time.

However, Leicester turned to former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on a contract to the end of the season and they have taken four points from two Premier League games in the past week.

O’Neill’s last foray into management was with Nottingham Forest and ended in the summer of 2019, but he felt he could have helped Leicester if approached.

The 71-year-old former Republic of Ireland manager, speaking at a media conference to promote Viaplay TV’s coverage of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers, said: “If they had asked me, which they didn’t, I think that would have been interesting because you feel as if you could have got some points on the board.

“I’m not saying it would have been a long-term thing. I would have thought about it anyway.

“And since Roy Hodgson is now 114 and Neil Warnock is 112, I think I am quite young!

“But, listen, I have not been proactive in any aspect of that and I’m actually kind of semi-enjoying myself.”