Martin Odegaard was the Norwegian wonderkid before Erling Haaland – now he is proving it

Martin Odegaard has been made Arsenal captain and is thriving at the Emirates — © Getty Images

Long before Erling Haaland announced himself to the world, Martin Odegaard was the next big thing in Norwegian football.

Odegaard was the 15-year-old protégée drawing unhelpful comparisons to Lionel Messi when the world’s biggest clubs came calling.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were all linked with a move for the teenager who appeared to have everything required to become a world superstar, but his path to the top would not be smooth.

Swapping Norwegian league side Stromsgodset for Real Madrid at the age of 16 was a life-changing experience, so it was no surprise when he failed to live up to his billing.

Joining a star-studded squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the expectation was that Odegaard would play in the second-string team coached by Zinedine Zidane, before graduating as a Galactico and becoming a global superstar.

By then, Odegaard has already made his debut for the Norwegian national team aged just 15 and the hype machine was purring around him to unsustainable levels.

And what happened next burst the bubble of expectation around him in a manner that could have broken many a young player.

A few months after his arrival in Madrid, Odegaard first team debut arrived as he replaced Ronaldo in the final game of the La Liga season, becoming the youngest debutant in the history of the club at 16 years and 157 days old

Yet this symbolic moment was not the start of a baton-passing moment from one superstar to the next, as many wanted to believe it might be.

Shine

Odegaard lacked the maturity to shine among the stars in the Spanish capital and an extended loan move to Dutch club Heerenveen did little to bolster his flagging reputation.

In truth, his Real Madrid dream turned into something very different and when he sealed a loan move to Arsenal in the second half of the 2020/21 season, it felt like a final throw of the dice at a top club.

With confidence shaken and his self-belief needing a reboot, Odegaard did enough to secure a permanent transfer to Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta proving to be the manager who would unlock his potential.

Such is the faith Arteta has in Odegaard that he named the 23-year-old as Arsenal captain ahead of this season and that decision has inspired some outstanding displays from this youthful leader.

“What I’ve seen over the past 18 months since he’s been with us, he’s represented the values of this football club, the team, the teammates and the staff in the best possible way,” says Arteta of Odegaard.

Respected

“He’s displayed an ambition to take this club to a different level, to push this team and contribute within it, and as well the way he is respected by everyone inside the organisation.

“He’s also the captain of his national team and that’s why I felt he would be a perfect captain for us now. I think he’s a really good person to deliver that commitment to the club.”

Arteta believes the responsibility of the captain’s armband has changed Odegaard for the better, as he suggests the playmaker is growing into the role.

“He’s more humble I would say, maybe even more hungry,” Arteta replied when asked if he had seen a change in the Norway captain since giving him the armband.

“At 23, he has already had a lot of experience and a lot of pressure, especially individually.

“He’s played for Madrid and knows what it’s about. He does it all natural, nothing worries him, and he’s developing that even more.”

Odegaard will be expected to lead by example as Liverpool travel to Emirates Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League game that feels like it has so much hanging on it for both sides.

Victory for Arsenal will put them a massive 14 points ahead of Liverpool and Arteta has urged his team to embrace the moment.

“To win those matches you really need to believe that you can go there and win and compete against those teams,” he added.

“If you don’t have that component then you have fear and fear is the worst enemy, especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win matches.

“You cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, just the same as we didn’t go with any fear when we played Spurs last weekend.”