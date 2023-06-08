Manchester United set to play Dublin fixture ahead of new season

United set to play at the Aviva Stadium on August 5

Manchester United are set to come to Dublin for a prestige pre-season friendly in August, with plans to confirm the fixture believed to be at an advanced stage.

The Manchester Evening News reported in early May that United were lining a trip to play at the Aviva Stadium as part of their pre-season schedule.

Now the same outlet are reporting the fixture in Dublin will take place on August 5th against an opponent that has yet to be decided.

Erik ten Hag's side are then set to play Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford on August 6.

Plans for the game in Dublin were placed on hold until the outcome of last Saturday's FA Cup Final was known.

Had United beaten City in that match, they would have been playing in the Community Shield match on the weekend before the start of the Premier League season.

Now Arsenal will take on Premier League and FA Cup double winners Manchester City in that fixture, giving United a chance to confirm their Dublin plan.

United played back-to-back friendlies over two days in the weekend before the start of last year's Premier League season and it appears this is a plan Ten Hag is keen to repeat as he looks to give his extended squad game time before the first game of the campaign.

United and the rest of the Premier League clubs will learn their fixture fate when the new list is published next Thursday at 9am.