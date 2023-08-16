Manchester United release statement on Mason Greenwood’s future at the club

Manchester United have released an update on the status of Mason Greenwood’s possible return to the first team squad.

The 21-year-old England international was suspended by the club last season following charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All charges against Greenwood were dropped by the British Crown Prosecution Service in February.

Since then, United have been in discussions with members of the club’s football department, key stakeholders and sponsors, regarding Greenwood's return.

The club statement read: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”