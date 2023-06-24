Manchester United ready to make final push to sign Mason Mount

Chelsea are holding out for a fee in excess of £60million for Mount

Chelsea are holding form in their valuation of midfielder Mason Mount, after rejecting Manchester United’s latest offer for the England midfielder.

With Mount’s contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire next summer, United have made the England international one of their transfer targets.

After an initial bid was rebuffed last week, United returned with an offer of £45million plus £5million in add-ons. It is understood that was also rejected.

United’s latest proposal, believed to be in the region of £55m, was received by Chelsea on Friday but reports later in the evening suggested it too has been dismissed.

Chelsea are reportedly holding out for a higher fee, closer to £65m, but there is a limit as to how far United are willing to go, given the player is soon out of contract and they also need to strengthen in other areas this summer.

Completing a deal for Mount would certainly help bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Now there are suggestions that United are getting close to their financial threshold in the chase for Mount, as they are not prepared to overspend at a time when the club’s owners are in the midst of an elongated takeover saga.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.