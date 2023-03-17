Manchester United poised to join race to sign €125m Jude Bellingham

The fee would represent a record for a British player, surpassing the £100m (€115m) Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish.

Manchester United are ready to join the bidding for Jude Bellingham, with the transfer fee for the England midfielder believed to have been set at a minimum of €125 million.

The fee would represent a record for a British player, surpassing the £100m (€115m) Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish. It would also exceed the biggest transfer paid by a British club, the €120m Chelsea committed to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

City are also strongly in the running for Bellingham (19) along with Liverpool and Real Madrid. Chelsea have not ruled out making an offer but accept they are not among the favourites.

Borussia Dortmund insist they want to keep Bellingham, at least for one more season, and that it is not a given he will leave at the end of this campaign. However, talks are intensifying over his future and a decision is to be made in the next few weeks over his preferred destination.

“Everything is open,” said one source. Jurgen Klopp has already showered praise on the “absolutely exceptional” Bellingham, who is regarded by Liverpool as a natural heir to Steven Gerrard.