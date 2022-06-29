Manchester United on verge of €19.5m deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord to sign Tyrell Malacia for €17 (€19.5) million.
Lyon were leading negotiations for the left-back, but United swooped in with a higher offer for the 22-year-old. Malacia made his international debut for the Netherlands in September and has won a further four caps since.
Frank Arnesen, Director at Feyenoord said “the agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If he says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.”
Another Dutch international linked with United is Frenkie de Jong. Negotiations are progressing well between United and Barcelona. Ten Hag is hoping to sign his former midfielder for €65 million, with a deal close to being agreed.
Crystal Palace are reported to be interested in Andreas Pereira, although Fulham have made an offer of €13 million for the midfielder. The 26-year-old has been on loan at Flamengo from United and will play his final game there tomorrow. The Brazilian club are keen to keep Pereira, although a move to London is looking increasingly likely.
United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is closely linked with a loan move to Wycombe Wanderers.
The League One side are keen to sign the 22-year-old, who made 53 appearances on loan at Mansfield last season.
Tom Heaton is set to become United’s second-choice ‘keeper this season, with Czech Republic’s Matej Kovar a possible third-choice.
Iraq international Zidane Iqbal has signed a new contract at the club. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in December, coming on against Young Boys.
Iqbal signed his first deal in April of last year and featured in Erik ten Hag’s first training session on Monday.
Argentinian international Alejandro Garnacho is also in talks to improve his current deal, which expires in 2025.
