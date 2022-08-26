Manchester United offered Marco Asensio as Reds weigh up €100m Antony bid
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.
The 26-year-old is looking to leave Real and is understood to be available for €30million.
United were offered the deal before they signed Casemiro – another Real player – for €70m and are currently pursuing other targets, chiefly an improved €100m offer for Ajax winger Antony.
As things stand, it is therefore unlikely they will sign Asensio, who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder and is a Spanish international. Asensio is, however, in the final year of his contract at Real and the club do not want him to leave for free next summer.
Asensio is now working with super-agent Jorge Mendes, whose extensive client list includes Cristiano Ronaldo, with a move away from the Bernabeu possible before the transfer window closes next week.
Antony has been the number-one target of manager Erik ten Hag all summer, with the alternative being a move for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.
United are hoping to make four more signings before the window closes – with a forward, another midfielder and a right-back priorities along with a second goalkeeper.
Having been turned down by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp they are in talks to sign Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan from Newcastle United to provide competition to David de Gea.
