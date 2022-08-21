Manchester United must go the whole TEN yards or Liverpool will crush them

Red Devils are not putting in the hard graft and any lack of commitment will see Klopp’s men win by a couple of goals

Well, are you all set for tomorrow night’s big Premier League relegation battle?

I jest, of course, there’s no way either Manchester United or Liverpool will be in trouble at the end of this season.

But who could have imagined that these two famous clubs would play their first four matches of the season combined –against Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace – and come away with two points.

The situation is much more serious for Liverpool. Such is the standard set by Jurgen Klopp’s team, and Pep Guardiola’s at Manchester City, in recent times that the probable winner of the Premier League will drop only 12 points in the season.

Liverpool have already dropped four this term.

So, while in a normal season, a draw at Old Trafford would always be a fine result, it will not be so tomorrow night. Liverpool really need to win.

I believe they will. In their two draws, Liverpool have been dealing with injuries, with a sending-off, with players hitting the frame of the goal. It’s only a matter to time before they begin truly firing and winning again.

That will probably begin tomorrow night.

For Manchester United, the horrific performances so far are compounded by the after-match stats, which show them being outrun by Brighton and Brentford.

Now, you can be having a nightmare match, you may know that the manager’s tactics in this one are all over the shop, but nothing, nothing, has ever stopped a professional footballer from sprinting five yards and sticking in a tackle.

United’s players seem to have no interest in doing that.

That’s the very basic requirement of a pro and of taking your money every month. But United’s players just seem to be ambling through matches.

Perhaps that lack of desire to do anything is reflected in what is going on behind the scenes as United lurch from one disastrous potential signing to the next one, see Marko Arnoutovic or a 35-year-old Jamie Vardy. Dear God!

The fact that United are being linked with strikers all the time is surely evidence that Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed leave the club in the next ten days if someone will buy him.

The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest players there has ever been.

He just scores goals, but he has always been his own man and wants the team to play around him, rather than the other way around.

In glorious hindsight, I wish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been strong enough last year to say ‘thanks, but no thanks’ when signing Ronaldo was first mooted.

Yes, he scored goals last season, but it was a wasted year, in that United’s development as a team and squad was held back by Ronaldo’s presence.

And they still did little enough in the Champions League last season, nor make the competition at all this season.

Then, this summer, we got the usual, mé féin, carry-on from the great man.

He reported late for pre-season training, didn’t go on the world tour, and by all accounts now eats alone in the club canteen.

If Ronaldo was 27, United would build their fortunes around him for the next five years and construct a team that could play to his brilliant, goalscoring, strengths.

But he’s 37, a free agent next summer, and a player who is clearly not enamoured by what new coach Erik ten Hag wants from his players.

There’s nothing to be gained by keeping Ronaldo now, he will only be a distraction for the rest of this season.

Contrast United’s thrashing around in the striker transfer department with Liverpool signing Luis Diaz last January and Darwin Nunez (right) in the summer.

Now I know Nunez lost the plot last Monday night, but he will be a great buy for the Anfield outfit in the long run.

Clearly Liverpool’s whole acquisitions team is operating on a different plane to United’s.

If Manchester United’s scouting department and executive team were operating at the elite level of world football, they would have been in for Diaz and Nunez long before Liverpool were.

Do I give United a chance in this huge game? Not really, not on the evidence of the first two competitive matches of this season.

After the Brenford fiasco, they would probably have wanted a match to be scheduled for last Tuesday or Wednesday – to lance the boil very quickly.

Instead they will have had to stew on the 4-0 hammering for eight days.

The dreadful loss ought to bring out a response from Manchester United in this one, in this game of all games.

But I cannot see how a team desperately low on commitment, desire, togetherness, can somehow turn it all around in time to face a visiting side that knows it needs the win badly.

It’s Liverpool for me, and by a couple of goals.