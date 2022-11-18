Manchester United make their decision over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

sundayworld.com have been told that United officials are looking to terminate Ronaldo’s contract imminently.

File photo dated 30-10-2022 of Cristiano Ronaldo, who claims he has been "betrayed" by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club. Issue date: Monday November 14, 2022. — © PA

Manchester United have confirmed that they have “initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview”, with the expectation that his contract will now be terminated.

Ronaldo took part in an interview with Piers Morgan that was not sanctioned by the club and included outspoken attacks on the club’s owners, manager Eric ten Hag, United's young players and Old Trafford legend.

Now sundayworld.com have been told that United officials are looking to terminate Ronaldo’s contract imminently, with all parties accepting there is no way back after the explosive interview.

Talks have begun between United and Ronaldo’s representatives over the Portugal international’s future at Old Trafford, where he is under contract until next summer.

There are also some suggestions that United officials are considering taking legal action against Ronaldo, after he claimed the club's hierarchy “didn’t believe” his daughter was sick when he asked to excused from pre-season training last summer.

United released a statement on Friday morning confirming they were looking to resolve the Ronaldo situation quickly and he may now head into a World Cup without a club if his contract is diluted.

Meanwhile, interviewer Morgan has confirmed Ronaldo is “happy” with out the interview panned out, as he suggested he wanted to cause a stir.

"He knew what he wanted to say, and how he wanted to say it. He knew what the reaction would be," Morgan told the BBC.

"I could tell that he was feeling increasingly frustrated.

"And then, quite recently, he contacted me to say he wanted to do a big interview."

"He wanted to set the record straight, because for most of this year, he's been on the receiving end of really, I think, a ridiculously overblown amount of criticism."