Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

The 21-year-old was arrested in the Trafford area today by Greater Manchester Police and is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

Greenwood is accused of trying to rape a woman on October 22 last year.

He is also alleged to have engaged in controlling or coercive behaviour over an almost three-year period from 1 November 2018 to 15 October this year.

The footballer is further accused of assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm between 1 and 31 December last year.

Janet Potter, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant."

"Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police."

The forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training at Old Trafford within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of this year.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then, but was arrested in the Trafford area today for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 4pm, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mr Greenwood.

It had been reported this morning that officers had arrived at his mansion and arrested him on suspicion of contacting his alleged victim in a breach of conditions imposed part of his bail.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022,” police say.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

The Bradford-born forward joined the club’s youth academy at the age of six and was just 17 when he made his first-team debut.

Greenwood, who was capped by England in August 2020, has not featured for United since January when he was suspended.

He is still receiving his salary, pending any outcome of the criminal investigation.

A statement released by the club said there has been no change in Mason’s status after some supporters noticed that Greenwood's name still appeared on United's website.

“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc,” the statement reads.

“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”