Manchester United finally convince Christian Eriksen to seal move to Old Trafford

Long running transfer talks finally reach a breakthrough

File photo dated 07-05-2022 of Christian Eriksen. Thomas Frank is hopeful Christian Eriksen will agree to extend his stay at Brentford. Issue date: Thursday May 19, 2022. — © PA

Manchester United have finally managed to agree terms with Christian Eriksen over a move to Old Trafford, after it seemed the deal was on the brink of collapse last month.

Eriksen has verbally agreed to join United, with the Danish playmaker accepting their offer several weeks after the initial approach was made.

Sources in Denmark suggested Eriksen had initally rejected the option of moving to United, as he looks to seal a free transfer after spending the last six months at Premier League club Brentford.

There was a feeling that Eriksen was keen to stay in London and may prefer to stay at Brentford or return to his former club Tottenham.

Yet United were offering the best financial package and that appears to have played a part in the final decision.

Eriksen made an emotional return from the cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020 last summer and if he does seal a move to United, it will be a welcome piece of good news for the club after news broke last weekend that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave.

Meanwile, Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia is close to completing a move to Manchester United.

The summer rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag has been slow to get off the ground after a disappointing campaign that saw the Red Devils register their lowest ever Premier League points tally.

The push to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has dragged on for a club that have made great strides in their moves for two other players.

Feyenoord full-back Malacia is set to be the first signing of the Ten Hag era.

Having looked set to sign for Ligue 1 side Lyon, United swooped in for a player that is understood to be costing 15million euros (£12.95million), plus 2m euros (£1.7m) in add-ons.

Malacia was at the Carrington training complex to complete his medical on Monday, when United's international players returned from their summer break.

Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence from that group just days after it emerged that the frustrated star had told United he would like to leave if the right offer came in.

United are adamant the 37-year-old will not be sold and are understood to have accepted the frontman's explanation that family issues meant he was unable to report for training.