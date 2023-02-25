Manchester United fans get the news they were dreading over Glazer sale

It has been reported that they also have a proposal for fresh investment from US hedge-fund Elliott Management.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his concern that the Glazer family will step away from selling the club despite some big money offers and now it has emerged they have a chance to stay on at Old Trafford.

United fans welcomed the news that the club's American owners were ready to end their contentious reign, with offers from Qatar and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are on the table.

Yet it has been reported that they also have a proposal for fresh investment from US hedge-fund Elliott Management.

That would see the investment group plough money into United and still give the Glazers control of the club.

This would be the nightmare scenario for United fans, who were hoping to see the back of the Glazers and the huge levels of debt they have saddled the club with since the bought the club in 2005.

“I think what scares Man United fans most is the feeling this Man United ownership are running this process to drive a massive price up,” Neville told Sky Sports.

"Then they can try to somehow establish a level which means two of them can stay in and the rest of the family that want out can be bought out by an American fund who wouldn't mind owning a minority or significant share but not the entirety of the share.

"That's the biggest concern. The whole emphasis at this moment in time from Man Unitedfans is this has to be the end of the Glazer ownership.

"They've run out of money, they've not invested in the stadium… the fans want a new stadium, whether that's Old Trafford refurbished or a new one rebuilt, we need new facilities. Man United’s stadium is behind a lot of the big clubs in Europe.

"The sporting project they've failed on in the last 10 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left. It's doing quite well at the moment, third in the league but it's not where Man Utd want to be.

"I still think there is a focus that this isn't one big charade that the Glazers are running to try to establish a value which would be for their brothers and sisters to exit and the couple that want to stay in to stay. There's a priority at this moment in time for them to go."

The delay in confirming a favoured bidder for club and an announcement that the Glazers will raise season ticket prices for next season have fuelled rumours they are backtracking on their decision to sell.

Now this latest development will add to the rumours that they will remain in charge at Old Trafford after all.