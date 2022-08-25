Manchester United eye up a shock move for Chelsea outcast as record bid is lodged

Chelsea considering a bid for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are in the midst of a scramble to sign players in the final week of the transfer window, with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic emerging as a potential target.

With doubts lingering over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo’s United future, Old Trafford chiefs are weighing up their options ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be a big admirer of Pulisic, who has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Chelsea side since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January 2021.

Chelsea are open to the prospect of allowing Pulisic to leave, but United have yet to make a formal bid for the American international.

With the Stamford Bridge club trying to strike a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, it appears that Tuchel is keen to add extra options to his former line and that that ensure Pulisic’s hopes of a first team return forlorn.

Meanwhile, United believe they are close to a deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax, after a €94million deal was proposed by the Manchester club.

That lavishly high fee is believed to be close to the figure that will trigger Ajax to sell their Brazilian winger, who has scored 31 goals in 134 appearances for the Dutch club.

United have an agreement in place over terms of a contract with Antony, but the fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

The arrival of Antony at United will fuel speculation that Ronaldo is set to leave United in the coming days, with Atletico Madrid continuing to be linked with a move for the Portuguese superstar.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League club have announced.

The PA news agency understands the deal includes an obligation for Marseille to buy the Ivory Coast international if he makes a certain number of appearances and the French outfit qualify for the Champions League.

There is no loan fee involved but Marseille would pay six million euros (£5million) if the purchase clause is triggered. Marseille will also cover the 28-year-old’s full wages during the course of the loan.

Bailly has made 113 appearances for United since moving from Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

He helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League in his first season but he has also been hampered by injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford.

The signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer saw him fall down the pecking order with competition at centre-back also coming from Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

A statement from United described Bailly as a “popular member” the squad and added: “Eric has our best wishes for the campaign to come and we will be following his progress closely.”