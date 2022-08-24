Manchester United eye moves for ball-playing goalkeepers Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer

MANCHESTER UNITED are considering moves for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer to give Erik ten Hag the option of a ball-playing goalkeeper, as they also pursue a deal for Ajax’s Antony.

The Dutch coach was hugely encouraged by David De Gea’s performance in the momentum-shifting 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, and especially his willingness to come off his line, but has been considering the safety net of an alternative choice.

Trapp is especially interested in the move but Frankfurt would not sell for less than €10m and would be aggravated by having to pursue a replacement this late in the window.

The poor start to the season had seen Ten Hag demand reinforcements in key areas, with the win over Liverpool now strengthening his hand as he is able to point to what is possible following bold selection calls.

He is still insistent on another forward and a full-back. United remain in pursuit of Antony, but Ajax have set a huge price of over £75m (€89m) for a player with limited experience. The deal is now entirely dependent on the two clubs agreeing a price, as virtually everything is agreed with the Brazilian international himself.

Ajax’s own position is weakened by Antony’s willingness to leave, right down to training on his own.

United, meanwhile, retain an interest in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo but that deal is only seen likely if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves – something that is entirely dependent on a buyer that is acceptable to the player coming in.

As it is, only Sporting have shown concrete interest, and the Portuguese is reluctant to drop back down to the Super Liga at this stage of his career.

There has also been interest in Barcelona’s Sergino Dest but any move may come late in the window.