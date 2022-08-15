Manchester United deny latest Cristiano Ronaldo rumour as they face huge transfer crisis

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United look dejected during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Manchester United have been forced to deny claims that they will terminate the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year and has made it clear that he wants to leave United to play for a team in this season’s Champions League.

Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for sale. A spokesperson for the club said “there is no change in the club's position", with the crisis around United continuing to dominate the Premier League agenda.

Now there are real fears among United’s hierarchy that they will fail to capture their transfer targets in the final few weeks of the window, with players and their agents expressive reservations about joining United.

United have tried and failed with a string of big-money moves this summer, but it is becoming increasingly clear that players are reluctant to join at team sitting at the bottom of the Premier League after their 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

“That’s the problem now. United in the past have always answered the fans’ anger through money and spending in the transfer market,” declared former United defender Gary Neville after the defeat at Brentford.

“The problem is that now, no one wants to take their money. That’s a massive issue. They can’t spend the money.

“If you’re a player watching that performance in the first half what are you thinking about coming to this club?”

United are still hopeful of signing midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but their failure to get that deal over the line despite several weeks of negotiations has led to Chelsea getting involved in the bidding for the Dutchman.

The Old Trafford club have also been linked with a move for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, but he is not the big name forward the club’s fans were hoping to see arriving.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Ten Hag ordered his player to attend an extra training session on Sunday after the debacle at Brentford.