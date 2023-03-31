Manchester United debt hits €1bn as club count Champions League cost
Europa League exile hitting United’s finances
Manchester United are counting the cost of a disastrous 2021-’22 season after concluding their absence from the Champions League will cost them a record turnover this season, while their debts have grown to almost £1bn (€1.14bn).
United finished sixth last year after a troubled campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick and had a 32.1pc decline in broadcasting revenue for the second quarter of the current financial year as they compete in the less lucrative Europa League.
The club also now owe £969.6m (€1.1bn) through a combination of gross debt, bank borrowings and outstanding transfer fees with associated payments, according to new figures.
The recent Carabao Cup winners, who posted a £6.3m (€7.15m) profit for the three-month period up to last December 31, are on course to have an annual revenue of £590-£610m but believe it would surpass their highest ever total of £627m (€712m) if they were in the Champions League.
Their revenue, of £167m (€190m) for the second quarter of the financial year, is 10pc lower than for the same period 12 months earlier, largely because they are in the Europa League now. United’s wage bill dropped 21pc to £77m (€87.5m), in part because they were not paying Champions League bonuses, though their best-paid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, left part way through the financial quarter.
Read more
United have already sold a record 2.3 million tickets for Old Trafford this season and commercial revenue is 22.2pc higher than for the equivalent time last season, while a decrease in matchday income is because they had fewer home games due to the World Cup.
United expect their overall income to rank among the highest in world football and feel their finances are in a strong state as they investigate a sale, with the Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim and the Ineos founder Jim Ratcliffe in talks with the Glazer family. United also owe £206m (€234m) on a revolving credit facility – over £100m more than at the end of 2021.
It reflects the need to pay instalments of transfer fees after heavy spending on Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez last summer. Their cash reserves were down to £31m (€35m) by the end of December, from £87m (€99m) a year earlier.
Today's Headlines
'difficult trial' | Polish man acquitted of murder of young Mayo man Michael McDonagh
taking no chances | Conor McGregor says he has armed guard protecting his kids in school in the US
Garda Probe | Clondalkin-based woman considered ‘major player’ in Black Axe crime gang quizzed over €10m in bank accounts
Couples Holi-haye | David Haye holidays with girlfriend after Una Healy’s departure from reported ‘throuple’
final day | Enoch Burke claims judge laughed, mocked and ridiculed him in email read out in court
'legend' | Tributes paid to ‘friendly’ hotel chef who died after altercation in Dublin city
no brakes | Man (20s) arrested after leading gardaí on car chase through Dublin city
'silver lining' | Paul Mescal’s mum says she is taking cancer treatment ‘day by day’
'malicious lies' | Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed against her by half-sister Samantha
'shock' | Donald Trump faces mugshot and fingerprinting in probe over hush money paid to porn star