Manchester United close in on Andre Onana deal – but one sticking point remains

United eager to seal a deal to sign Inter Milan keeper

Manchester United’s need to sign a new goalkeeper is pressing following the exit of David de Gea, yet they are yet to finalise a deal to capture chief target Andre Onana.

The Inter Milan keeper is keen to be reunited with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but there is a stand-off over the transfer fee between United and Inter Milan.

The Italian side are holding out for a €60m fee and United are keen to play a smaller up front payment, with performance related bonuses yet to meet the demands of Inter Milan chiefs.

There is an expectation on all sides that a deal will be done, but there still appears to be a gap in the valuation of the player between the two parties.

United’s opening offer of around €45m was rejected, with a deal likely to be finalised now that the player has made it clear he is keen to join the Manchester club.

Inter Milan are keen to resolve the issue before their first team squad returns to pre-season training on June 13, with United also eager to get the deal over the line as they prepare for pre-season matches that will include a date in Dublin against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium on August 6.