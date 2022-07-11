Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire

Big doubts over Ronaldo’s United career after he asked to leave

File photo dated 07-05-2022 of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo who says he is happy to be at Manchester United and has targeted winning trophies under Erik Ten Hag next season. — © PA

Erik ten Hag has given his definitive verdict on the futures of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking as the club begin their pre-season tour in Thailand, new United boss Ten Hag refused to confirm why Ronaldo is not with his squad on their trip that will also include a drop-off for matches in Australia.

Ronaldo is believed to have told United he wants to leave and join a club playing in the Champions League this season, but Ten Hag insists he is not expecting the 37-year-old to leave.

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” manager Erik ten Hag said.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”

Ten Hag also moved to end suggestions that Maguire may be moved on this summer after a disastrous season saw him left out of match at the back end of last season.

"Harry Maguire is the captain. He's an established captain, he's achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt this issue,” he stated.

On a day when Paul Pogba sealed his return to Juventus, new United manager Ten Hag suggested he was in the market for new signings, with Danish midfielder Cristian Eriksen expected to move to Old Trafford despite a delay in confirming the deal.

"I never talk about players who are not under contract at Man United, players from different clubs, so I cannot tell anything about this issue,” he added.

'We want to add the right players. We have a really good squad, we are working to develop our way of playing and the opportunity is there and we will strike.

'We not only want new players, we want the right new players. We have a good squad, there's huge potential. Only when we find them is there an improvement in our squad we will do.

"I said already definitely we are searching for players in midfield, we also have a need on offence. We are still looking for players.

"It's going to be a long season but a season that is quite unusual due to the World Cup, so you need to be prepared for this and need more players than in a normal season.”