Man City v Man United: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Cup Final
Man City are odds-on favourites at 4/9 with Man United 9/2 and the draw after 90 minutes is 7/2.
It’s a Manchester derby with a difference this weekend as United attempt to stop Premier League champions City’s dreams of a treble. Here's all you need to know about the game.
Where and when is it on?
The match takes place at Wembley Stadium in London with an 3.00pm kick-off on Saturday.
What’s the team news?
We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released later in the week.
Where can I watch the game?
The match is being shown on BBC1 and ITV1. It is also being streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and ITV X.
What is the head-to-head record like?
It may be their first meeting in an FA Cup final but there’s a rich history between the cross-city rivals since they first met on 03 Oct 1891 in a 5-1 win for the Reds. The Blue's first win arrived on 07 Dec 1895 in a 2-1 win in the old Division 2.
Of 189 games played to date, 78 have ended in Man United wins, with 58 for Man City and there's also been 53 draws.
It was one win apiece in the Premier League this season, a 6-3 home win for the Citizens and a 2-1 United win at Old Trafford .
What are the odds?
What are the coaches saying?
We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag when they face the press later in the week.
