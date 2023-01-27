Man City v Arsenal: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about FA Cup clash

Mikel Arteta (left) and Pep Guardiola (right) are known for their emotional reactions (PA) — © PA

The FA Cup fourth round kicks off this evening with Manchester City taking on Arsenal. In the last round, Pep Guardiola’s side thumped Chelsea 4-0, while Arsenal breezed past Oxford United.

The Gunners have not won at the Etihad in eight years, but Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last four FA Cup clashes against City, and ended up reaching the final on every occasion.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 8pm tonight at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can I watch the game?

The game is live on ITV with coverage starting at 7.30pm, while coverage on Premier Sports 1 will begin at the same time.

What's the team news?

City have put their Manchester derby defeat behind them with back-to-back league wins over Tottenham and Wolves. After not featuring in either, Phil Foden could return tonight after being sidelined with a foot injury. Guardiola reported no other injury concerns.

The visitors are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League and have suffered just three defeats in 27 games in all competitions this term. New signings Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior are in contention to feature, but former blue Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the 206th meeting between the sides, with City winning 62 and Arsenal winning 98. City have come out on top in 12 of their 13 previous meetings.

Their first meeting was in November 1893, as Woolwich Arsenal defeated Ardwick (City’s original name) 1-0 in the Second Division.

Their most recent meeting was on New Year’s Day 2022, as an injury-time strike from Rodri secured a 2-1 win against 10-man Arsenal at the Emirates.

What are the match odds?

Man City are favourites at 8/11 with Chelsea 10/3 and the draw is 14/5.

What do the managers have to say?

Pep Guardiola on facing the league leaders, and coming up against his former assistant manager Mikel Arteta who he worked with at City for three years.

“We have played against Arsenal and Mikel a few times but this time it is completely different. I have to admit it because they are at this level. Many things can happen.

“We felt that soon one team could ask him (Arteta) to be a manager, he will leave. I am not a guy to say ‘no you have to stay with me’ because everyone has dreams. I know he went to the team he dreams of, he’s a supporter of Arsenal for the fact he played there, he was the captain there and he loves the club.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on coming up against ‘the best team in the world.’

“It’s a big match and a big test for us, against in my opinion, the best football team in the world. I’m looking forward to it because it will tell us a lot about where we are.

“It is important to win and play well. That gives you more momentum, more confidence and prepares you better for the next match, and that’s our focus tonight.”