Luton Town complete the most remarkable journey to the Premier League

Thrilling Championship Play-Off Final against Coventry decided by a penalty shoot-out

Luton Town will be in the Premier League next season

LUTON Town’s remarkable revival has taken them all the way to the Premier League after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win in the Championship Play-Off Final against Coventry at Wembley last night.

Fankaty Dabo was the unfortunate fall-guy for Coventry as he missed the 12th penalty of a remarkable shoot-out that saw the first 13 spot kicks converted successfully.

Some 31 years have passed since Luton were in the top division of the English game and they spent five years in non-league football during that period as financial ruin so nearly wiped the club off the football map.

Yet this was arguably the greatest moment in Luton’s history, as they army of orange fans could not contain their emotions after a game that had it all from first to last.

"This group is special," said Luton's Elijah Adebayo. "We've been practising all week on penalties and stuck to the routine. A special day.

"Days like today are for the fans, especially those that saw the team relegated to the Conference."

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was at the heart of the celebrations, as he completed the journey from non-league football with Luton to the Premier League.

"I've completed football! I'll retire this summer! It's been a journey, through the highs and lows but you've got to believe in yourself. Here I am, a Premier League player.

"The party is tonight, tomorrow, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and then Thursday - we are going to Vegas!"

This tension-filled Play-Off Final got off to a worrying start for Luton as their captain Tom Lockyear collapsed on the Wembley turn in alarming fashion.

Medics quickly rushed to his aid, with real concerns that he has suffered a serious problem.

A Luton official later confirmed that Lockyear had been taken to hospital for tests and that he was conscious as he left Wembley.

Luton's players had to deal with the shock of Lockyear's collapse, but they seemed to be inspired to press for victory in an impressive first half display.

Coventry struggled to get out of their own half and were caught out on one of the few occasions they attacked.

With Mark Robins’ men high up the field, Alfie Doughty fired a long ball down the left flank from deep in his own territory in the 23rd minute.

Elijah Adebayo held it up with an impressive show of skill and strength, before playing in Jordan Clark to take a touch and lash home at the near post to make it 1-0 to Luton in the 23rd minute.

Robins had to inspire a revive for his Sky Blues at half-time and they responded to his rallying cry in impressive fashion.

Snapping Luton's dominance and asserting control of the game, their talisman Viktor Gyokeres started to make an impact in the game and it was no surprise when Coventry equalised after 66 minutes.

Jake Bidwell put Gyokeres down the left, with the frontman cutting back for Gustavo Hamer to fire home a low first-time strike.

Coventry had the momentum, but they couldn’t push on for a win and after a tense extra time period, Luton thought they had won it in the 116th minute, as substitute Joe Taylor dispossessed Coventry’s Jonathan Panzo and fired past goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

There were wild scenes of celebration, but Town’s joy was short lived as the VAR intervened as Taylor handled the ball inadvertently in the build-up.

The penalty shoot-out that followed was a master class in perfection as players after player passed the ultimate test of nerves to score each spot kick with impressive class.

That was until Dabo fired his penalty kick over the crossbar to start the Luton celebrations.

Has there ever been a story of a club that fell so low and came back to achieve such a high?

This is one of the great comeback stories in English football history and now we will see Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and the greats of the Premier League playing at Kenilworth Road next season.

The Hatters are back in the big-time.