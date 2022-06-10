Liverpool's pursuit of Darwin Nunez enters 'crucial' phase as rumoured fee is floated

The door is open for the side that finished second in the Premier League last season to snare their top target.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, but there are 'significant stumbling blocks' still to be resolved.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for 22-year-old Uruguayan Nunez, who fired 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season.

His form and age ensured he emerged as one of the most wanted players in European football in 2022 and now Liverpool appear to be at the front of the queue to sign him.

With Sadio Mane likely to sign for Bayern Munich this summer and doubts over the future of Mohamed Salah continuing as he stalls on signing a new contract, Liverpool are clearly looking to reshape a squad that has had a familiar look for several seasons.

Nunez fits the criteria of age and talent profile Liverpool are looking for this summer, but the club clubs remain some away apart on a valuation as the offer from the Anfield club does not offered the guaranteed fee Benfica are demanding.

While Nunez has made it clear that he wants to sign for Liverpool, it remains to be seen whether the club's owners will sanction a deal that may break the club's transfer record of £75million, that was paid to Southampton to sign Virgin van Dijk in January 2018.

Benfica are believed to be looking for a package close to £85million to sell Nunez this summer, as they appreciate they are in a strong negotiating position with two of the Premier League's big-hitters competing for his signature.

Nunez appears to play with a tempo and invention that would ensure he fits neatly into the Liverpool side, but United's interest in the forward could still be a factor.

While the Old Trafford club cannot offer Nunez Champions League football next season, they may be able to hand him a better financial package and pay Benfica more money up front.

Yet if Nunez sticks to his stance that he wants to sign for Liverpool, the door is open for the side that finished second in the Premier League last season to snare their man.