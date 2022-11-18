Liverpool’s owners confirm publicly they are ready to sell the club
It emerged earlier this month that FSG was looking at attracting new investment into the club and had not ruled out the possibility of a sale.
Chairman Tom Werner has confirmed Fenway Sports Group is exploring selling Liverpool but could yet remain in control for “quite a while”.
In his first public comments on the matter, Werner told the Boston Globe: “We’re exploring a sale but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and, as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual. One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”
FSG partner Sam Kennedy has also revealed there has been significant interest both from potential investors seeking to buy the club and those looking at a minority stake.
“It is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment into Liverpool,” he said. “There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club.”
FSG, then New England Sports Ventures, bought Liverpool for £300million in 2010.
Forbes now values the club at around £3.5bn, and a weak pound currently makes the Premier League club more attractive to overseas investors.
