Liverpool’s midfield rebuild continues as a second big arrival is set to be confirmed

Reds set to sign Hungary midfielder from RB Leipzig

Liverpool are reported to be working within a tight financial budget in this summer’s transfer window, but they look set to confirm their second big-money buy as manager Jurgen Klopp continues his midfield re-build.

Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton last month and now Dominik Szoboszlai is set to join him at Anfield, with the release clause in his RB Leipzig contract set to be triggered by the Anfield club.

A clause confirming Leipzig would be forced to sell their Hungary international if a £60million offer was lodged has been activated by Liverpool, with the fine details of the deal now being finalised.

The player’s advisors have already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and now it is just the last pieces of the transfer puzzle that need to be slotted into place.

Confirmation of a second arrival will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, with former Reds striker John Aldridge suggesting Klopp’s midfield may now be complete.

"They have done a good deal to get Mac Allister in and now they need more,” he told the Sunday World. “I can see Klopp playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield next season and that will solve another problem on the right side.

"The midfield was clearly an area of concern last season and Klopp has started the process of rebuilding that area of the team.”

The news of Szoboszlai pour cold water on reports earlier this week suggesting Liverpool would not make another midfield signing following the capture of Mac Allister.