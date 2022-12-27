Liverpool’s big statement as they beat Aston Villa and close in on a major signing

PSV Endhoven announced they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool enjoyed a St Stephen’s Day to remember as they beat Aston Villa on their Premier League return and then agreed a deal that confirmed they are intending to strike big in January transfer window.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool to be a “pain in the backside” in the race for the Champions League after his side impressed in a 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Stefan Bajcetic’s first goal for the club seal the win after first-half efforts from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back after the break but Villa missed a hatful of chances – with Watkins and Leon Bailey guilty.

Liverpool remain sixth in the Premier League but closed the gap on Tottenham in fourth to five points and Klopp knows what they must do.

He said: “We have to be the pain in the backside for everyone. We are not in the best position, there is distance between us and other teams, we know that.

“The first two or three are maybe too far away. If they win all their games we have no chance.

“We have to do our part and it means winning football games. It must be the target, to qualify for the Champions League. We have to go through difficult moments, today we got three points and that’s the best way to get closer.

“As long as we can see them we will fight. We made life a bit uncomfortable for us but the third goal was my favourite. Stefan being that calm and having the necessary luck with the finish was special.

“Aston Villa were lucky as well we didn’t finish the situations off. We deserved the three points.”

A few hours after that win for Liverpool, PSV Endhoven announced they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands attacker starred at the World Cup, scoring three goals in Qatar, and is now on his way to England to finalise a switch to Merseyside.

“PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo,” an official club statement read.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”

Dutch ace Cody Gakpo looks bound for Anfield now, not Old Trafford. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

PSV general manager Marcel Brands confirmed Gakpo’s anticipated transfer would be a “record” for the Eredivisie club.

Hirving Lozano’s move to Napoli in 2019 for a reported 42 million euros was the previous highest sale by the Dutch outfit.

A club statement added: “Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee.”

“But this is a record transfer for PSV,” said general manager Brands.