Red cert | 

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister will not serve ban after Bournemouth red card is overturned

Alexis Mac Allister leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has had his red card against Bournemouth overturned.

Mac Allister was shown a straight red by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Cherries midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot during Liverpool’s 3-1 Premier League win at Anfield on Saturday.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the Football Association said via their FA Spokesperson account on Twitter.


Today's Headlines

More Soccer

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos