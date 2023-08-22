Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister will not serve ban after Bournemouth red card is overturned

Alexis Mac Allister leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has had his red card against Bournemouth overturned.

Mac Allister was shown a straight red by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Cherries midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot during Liverpool’s 3-1 Premier League win at Anfield on Saturday.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the Football Association said via their FA Spokesperson account on Twitter.