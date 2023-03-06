Liverpool vow to ban fan for life after collision with Andy Robertson
Jurgen Klopp was furious after fan incident that could have injured his full-back.
A pitch invader who collided with the Liverpool players celebrating their seventh goal against Manchester United and nearly injured Andy Robertson will be identified and banned from Anfield for life, the Premier League club said on Monday.
As the players celebrated the final goal of Sunday's 7-0 drubbing of their rivals, the fan ran on to the pitch and slipped, colliding with Robertson who went down clutching his ankle, although the Scot finished the match.
"There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount," the club said in a statement.
"The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender's account until the process is complete.
"If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums. These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences."
The fan was led away by stewards and also got a earful from Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, who was furious on the touchline as the linesman attempted to calm the German manager.
The result boosted Liverpool's top-four hopes as the Anfield club moved up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. They next play away at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.
Today's Headlines
Back kin town | RTE releases explosive promo ahead of season 2 of gritty crime drama Kin
HOSPITAL DASH | Fine Gael TD spends two nights on UHL hospital trolley after being rushed to A&E
RIP | Alleged stabbing victim Marius Mamaliga (19) was ‘true gentleman’, funeral hears
Missing You | Fans beg for The Saturdays comeback as Una Healy and Rochelle Humes reunite
Court of Appeal | Convicted terrorist Lisa Smith’s sentence appeal verdict due this week
Sicko sent down | Mayo nurse who molested his child and repeatedly raped wife jailed for over 12 years
Investigation under way into fatal car crash near Cardiff
dublin dispute | Three men avoid jail after taking part in terrifying assault in front of kids in Tallaght
Man accused of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel to stand trial
Best Life | Westlife’s Mark Feehily teases travel plans with daughter Layla in rare snap