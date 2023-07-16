Liverpool target TWO midfielders as transfer plan is ripped up

Probable exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have changed Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plans

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - MAY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 23, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been forced to reconsider his summer transfer options, with two midfielders now on his radar ahead of the new season.

Klopp was satisfied with his midfield options after signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to continue in a more advanced role next season, Klopp believed he had solved the midfield issues that undermined his side’s ambitions last season.

Now those plans have been ripped up, with captain Jordan Henderson weighing-up a mega money move to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Arabian league, after he was offered a reported £700,000-a-week to make the move.

Henderson’s Liverpool team-mate Fabinho also looks set to complete a £40million move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, with Thiago Alcantara also being courted by Saudi teams.

With the threat of losing three of his experienced midfielders now real, Liverpool have had to revise their summer transfer plans and sources close to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is a top target.

The two clubs have good lines of communication after selling Mac Allister earlier this summer, but Brighton are expected to demand a hefty fee for Caicedo after the Ecuador international signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls last March.

With the money from the sale of Fabinho added to Klopp’s spending pot, a bid in excess of £50million could be lodged for Caicedo, but Brighton are likely to demand more.

There is a possibility that Caicedo will be out of Liverpool’s price bracket if Brighton ask for a fee in excess of £70million and sources suggest a move for Southampton’s teenager midfielder Romeo Lavia could be a more affordable deal.

At the age of 19, Lavia is already a senior Belgium international and Klopp was impressed with his performances of the former Manchester City youngster in the Premier League last season.

Klopp is convinced Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are ready to step up and replace departing stars, but the unanticipated transfer interest in Henderson and Fabinho has changed Liverpool’s transfer focus.