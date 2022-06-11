Liverpool star admits his Scotland side deserved to be booed off against Ireland

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson didn't hold back as he offered an apology to Scotland fans after they were hammered 3-0 by Ireland in the UEFA Nations League clash in Dublin.

Michael Obafemi marked his full debut with a stunning strike as the Republic of Ireland ended their wait for a first Nations League victory at the 13th attempt by putting Scotland to the sword.

The 21-year-old Swansea frontman drilled home a 30-yard piledriver to cement a 3-0 League B Group One win at the Aviva Stadium, just Ireland’s third victory in 18 competitive games under manager Stephen Kenny.

Yet Scotland's performance was alarmingly flat, as Liverpool star Robertson admitted in an honest post-match interview.

“Nowhere near good enough,” Robertson told Premier Sports. “And we have now said that twice in 10 days, which isn’t us.

“We have let the manager down, which is so disappointing for us. He set us up in a way and we never carried that out.

“Every one of us lost our individuals battles which can’t happen in these games.

“Second balls went to them, they were winning the tackles and they had the chances. And when it goes like that the result is only going one way.”

Robertson understood the frustration of the 2,500 travelling fans as he looked for Scotland to reset ahead of their trip to Yerevan to play Armenia on Tuesday as he added: “To the fans behind the goal booing us off, completely correct.

“We know they travel a long way, we know they pay a lot of money and that performance is nowhere near good enough in a Scotland jersey.

“We will need to assess as a team, we will need to assess individually and we have to hit the reset button because everything was good last year, but this year the performances haven’t quite been up to scratch as of yet.

“We need to hit the reset button and go again because we were in a good place before that.

“We knew they were under pressure, two defeats in the first two and they were probably getting questioned. We had to weather the storm but we didn’t do it.

“We gave them easy corners, win big tackles which got the crowd up and that set the tone for the game. And unfortunately we didn’t get into the game until we were 3-0 down.

“The overall performance was nowhere near good enough and not good enough for a Scotland jersey.”