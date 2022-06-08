Liverpool reject Sadio Mane bid from Bayern Munich as John Barnes gives his verdict

Liverpool have rejected a bid worth up to £30million for Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich

Liverpool have rejected a bid worth up to £30million for Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, but a further bid is expected to be submitted.

The Reds were unhappy with the nature of the offer, which combined a basic guaranteed fee of £23.5million with £6.5million in potential add-ons they considered unrealistic.

It is the second time the Premier League club have rebuffed an approach from the German giants for the Senegal striker, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

Mohamed Salah is in a similar position at Liverpool, as he has just one year left on his current contract and talks over a new deal has stalled.

The future of Liverpool's leading two forwards is certain to dominate the transfer story this summer, with Liverpool legend John Barnes confirming the club cannot blow their budget to satisfy their star players.

"When you have a situation with two star players and they are demanding money the club cannot pay, you can't just give them what they want," Barnes told us at a Gambling.com event.

"Fans will say just give Salah the contract he needs, but it doesn't work like that. Liverpool have a tight budget, they work within that and Jurgen Klopp has brought them success.

"If Salah leaves or if Mane leaves, I would say you just have to accept their decision and trust the club to bring in replacements.

"What Klopp has done is made great use of the resources he has.

"I never go along with the theory that he has had a limited budget because it is nonsense. He has spent a lot of money on players like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

"The difference is, he doesn’t have an unlimited budget like Manchester City. That’s why people highlight Liverpool’s success in the transfer market.

"Players come and go. That's football. Salah and Mane have been fantastic players for Liverpool in recent years, but the club have a record of finding replacements and you have to back them to do that again."